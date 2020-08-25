Phoenix Mills Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2020.

Phoenix Mills Ltd tumbled 10.79% to Rs 647 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 214.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6485 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd lost 3.90% to Rs 178.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52349 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd crashed 3.86% to Rs 765. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16165 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up pared 3.82% to Rs 65.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd plummeted 3.82% to Rs 1048.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20865 shares in the past one month.

