DLF plans to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs

The realty major's board will meet on 17 March 2021 to consider the proposal.

DLF in a regulatory filing on Friday said it plans to offer secured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches. In this regard a meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors will be held on 17 March 2021 to consider the said proposal.

Shares of DLF fell 1.86% to Rs 308.35 on Friday.

DLF is the largest publicly listed real estate company in India, with residential, commercial, and retail properties in 15 states and 24 cities. The realty major reported 9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 452 crore on 15% jump in net sales to Rs 1543 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

