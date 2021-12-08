JSW Energy achieves Leadership Band (A-) In CDP Climate Change 2021

-
The score is higher than the Asia regional average of B-, and higher than the Thermal power generation sector average of B.In an exchange filing, JSW Energy said it has achieved a Leadership band with 'A-' score in the 2021 CDP Climate Change assessment, the only Indian power generation company to achieve this level, which is the highest amongst the activity group of thermal power generation globally.
JSW Energy has been recognized by CDP for its leadership on corporate transparency and action on climate change from among over 13,000 companies worldwide who were scored on their 2021 disclosures.
JSW Energy was the only company in India, one of the 2 companies in Asia and one of the 12 companies in the world with a score in the Leadership band in Climate Change (highest score being A-).
The company's score improved to A- (Leadership), from B (Management) in 2020, and from C (Awareness) in 2019, representing continuous improvement and adoption of global best practices formulated by organizations working with CDP to advance environmental stewardship.
At present, JSW Energy has 4,559 MW of installed capacity across thermal (3,158 MW), and hydro & solar (1,401 MW). The company has laid out a growth plan to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy in the portfolio increasing to 85%, up from 30% currently.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of JSW Energy declined 3.66% to Rs 339.24 crore on 7.68% rise in net sales to Rs 2087.46 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.
Shares of JSW Energy were up 1.12% to Rs 311.05 on the BSE. The stock hit a high of Rs 312.50 and a low of Rs 305.50 so far.
