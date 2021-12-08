Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 22.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14398 shares

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 December 2021.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 22.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14398 shares. The stock dropped 5.51% to Rs.1,909.90. Volumes stood at 51008 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd saw volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41362 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.2,862.05. Volumes stood at 22970 shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd clocked volume of 5.34 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.17% to Rs.1,543.35. Volumes stood at 3.98 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd notched up volume of 72916 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31684 shares. The stock rose 1.57% to Rs.1,142.30. Volumes stood at 22874 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd recorded volume of 14799 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7786 shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.7,407.80. Volumes stood at 4653 shares in the last session.

