TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Oberoi Realty in focus

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its Q2 September 2021 earnings today, 8 October 2021.
Hero MotoCorp launched the all-new XPulse 200 4 Valve. The new XPulse 200 4 Valve is an addition to the X-range of premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp.
Oberoi Realty said it sold 200 units in the July-September quarter compared to 45 units last year. In terms of volume, it sold 4.43 lakh square feet in the second quarter, compared to 1.30 lakh square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.
JSW Energy has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy for procurement of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for the company's under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.
KPI Global Infrastructure said that it has signed new long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GHCL, Bhilad for sale of 1.25 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has received a new order of Rs 98 crore (excluding GST) for supply of Carbon Steel Pipes from domestic Oil & Gas Sector, to be executed in 5 to 12 months.
