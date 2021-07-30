Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings

-
Sterling & Wilson Solar has announced its plans to expand its renewable energy offerings to include EPC solutions for Hybrid Energy power plant, Energy Storage and Waste to Energy.
Hybrid Energy consists of solutions involving two or more sources of energy with or without energy storage. A large part of the global market is moving towards micro grids which are based on 100% renewable energy.
There is a huge demand for decentralised power plants because not only are they environment friendly but are also economically viable. The waste to energy segment is a large and growing market in developed countries. Sterling and Wilson Solar aims to use its project management skills and strong stakeholder relationships to become a global leader in the energy market of the future.
