HCL opens new facility in Sri Lanka

HCL Technologies opened its new facility at the state-of-the-art Cinnamon Life complex. HCL continues to expand and grow in Sri Lanka and this new facility will be its largest in the country, accommodating 4,000 employees.
HCL entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with the aim to make it a global technology and IT services delivery hub for some of the largest corporations in the world.
In continuation with its commitment to build first class capabilities and create local employment, HCL intends to occupy 80% of Cinnamon Life, a project by John Keels, with plans of taking up 10 floors now and 10 floors at a later stage. The architectural design and world class interiors of HCL's new development center has been delivered by Tikri Bibile Associates (TBA), supported by WIDAC Commercial Interiors and Leema Associates. From this new development HCL will provide IT services to global clients in the areas of digital applications and system integration services, product development and support, and infrastructure management services including digital workplace solutions.
