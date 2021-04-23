Wipro achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization in application development

Wipro announced that it has achieved the Google Cloud Partner Specialization in application development.

This marks the fourth Partner Specialization badge that Wipro has received from Google Cloud, following recognition for outstanding cloud security, migration, and work transformation.

This specialization demonstrates Wipro's capabilities across multiple areas as a Google Cloud SI partner.

