JSW Energy's Kutehr project signs PPA with Haryana Power Purchase Centre

JSW Energy's Kutehr project has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for supply of 240 MW hydro power. The PPA is valid for a period of 35 years (with further extension possible at mutually agreed terms), and signed at a Levelized ceiling tariff of Rs 4.50/kWh (at ex bus-bar). The PPA capacity was selected through competitive bidding under Expression of Interest invited by the HPPC on 3 July 2018.

JSW Energy through its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, JSW Energy Kutehr (JSWEKL) is currently constructing the 240 MW (3x80 MW) hydroelectric plant located in Kutehr, Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

The project construction is progressing well ahead of its schedule, with 65% tunnelling work completed by Feb'22 and is expected to be commissioned by September 2024.

Haryana Power Purchase Centre will purchase the power on behalf of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). In September 2020, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) had granted its approval for above procurement of power and had directed the parties to finalise the PPA. The power purchased under the PPA will be utilised to meet the Hydro Power Purchase Obligation (HPPO) of the state discom utilities.

