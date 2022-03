Board of Sanghvi Brands reviews business operations and growth strategies

At meeting held on 03 March 2022

Sanghvi Brands announced that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 03 March 2022 has reviewed the operations of the company and discussed future strategies to deliver responsible growth.

The company has entered into management and operating agreements with Goldfinch Resorts - Goa which started its operation in February 2022 and 25 South Realty - Mumbai wherein the operation is expected to start in FY 2022-2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)