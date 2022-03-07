Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs, Base Rate and BPLR

Karur Vysya Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR), Base Rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) of the Bank as under:

Revised MCLR effective 07 March 2022- Overnight - 7.60% One month - 7.75% Three month - 7.90% Six month - 8.25% One year - 8.35%

Effective from 14 March 2022, Base Rate will increase from 7.75% to 8.35% and BPLR also increases from 12.75% to 13.35%.

