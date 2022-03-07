Outcome of board meeting of Medinova Diagnostic Services

-
Held on 05 March 2022The Board of Medinova Diagnostic Services on 05 March 2022 approved the acquisition of partnership interest of 44.93% in Medinova Millennium MRI Services LLP from the existing Partners Dr. Pronab Dasgupta and Arnab Dasgupta and the Supplementary LLP Agreement to this effect will be executed.
