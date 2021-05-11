JSW Energy's unit JSW Hydro Energy to raise USD 707 mn via bond issuance

JSW Energy announced that its subsidiary, JSW Hydro Energy will be issuing USD denominated senior secured notes (the Notes) aggregating to US $ 707 million (the Issue). The Notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading.

The deemed date of allotment is 18 May 2021 and the maturity date is 18 May 2031. The proceeds of the issue will be used for repayment of existing green project-related Rupee-denominated indebtedness.

The Notes will bear interest from (and including) 18 May 2021 to (but excluding) 18 May 2031 at the rate of 4.125% per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arear on 18 May and 18 November in each year. The first payment will be made on 18 November 2021.

