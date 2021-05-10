Tube Investments of India provides operations update

Tube Investments of India announced that in view of the widespread resurgence of the COVID -19 virus resulting in a serious pandemic situation, the Government of Tamil Nadu has enforced a total lockdown in the State from today (10 May 2021) to 24 May 2021.
Consequent thereto, the company decided that there will be minimum or no operations in its manufacturing plants and warehouses situated in the State of Tamil Nadu during the aforesaid period. The duration of the disruption of its manufacturing and warehouse operations will be for two weeks as can be foreseen at present and a resumption would depend on an improvement in the situation in the State and lifting of the lockdown.
With regard to the lockdown/lockdown-like restrictions announced by the Governments in the States of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, the company announced that the operations in its manufacturing plants and warehouses in those States too stand impacted and will be at the minimum level permitted in the respective States until the situation improves.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
