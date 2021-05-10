NxtDigital and Siti Networks sign infrastructure sharing agreement in MSO space

Hinduja Group's Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform NxtDigital and Siti Networks, an Essel Group Company and one of India's largest Multi-System Operators (MSO) with a connected customer base of over 8.5 million, have announced a first-ever Infrastructure sharing agreement in the MSO space in the country. The move, the first of its kind, will have two conventional competitors share Infrastructure, heralding a new era of collaboration in the digital platforms space.

This move is in line with SITI's strategy of enhancing its operational efficiencies and providing high up-time and quality services to its customers across the country.

Financially, this move will help SITI control its connectivity costs and deliver uninterrupted services to existing and new markets.

SITI will leverage the HITS infrastructure to deliver its signals to its Local Cable Operators (LCOs), thus providing its services to semi-urban and rural subscribers while also expanding its footprint across the country through satellite. For this integration, NXTDIGITAL's PaaS vertical has worked with SITI Networks' team to ensure testing and full compliance in using the already deployed technologies and systems of SITI, such as Subscriber Management, Conditional Access, and above all, using the existing Set-Top Boxes to provide services with the HITS platform wherever required.

