JSW Ispat gains after steel production rises 43% YoY in Q3

JSW Ispat Special Products rose 1.05% to Rs 38.35 after the company's crude steel production increase by 43% to 0.14 million tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY22 from 0.10 MT in Q3 FY21.

The steel production is higher by 14% as compared with 0.13 MT produced in Q2 FY22.

JSW Ispat Special Products (formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy) was acquired jointly by a consortium of AION Investments (AION) and JSW Steel through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) in August 2018. JISPL has integrated steel unit at Raigarh and a steel unit in Raipur; both these units are located in State of Chhattisgarh.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 241.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 48.95% YoY to Rs 1407.33 crore in Q2 FY22.

First Published: Tue, January 11 2022. 09:21 IST

