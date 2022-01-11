JSW Ispat gains after steel production rises 43% YoY in Q3

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel update on restructuring of its US coal operations
JSW Steel gains after Q2 crude steel production jumps 29% YoY
JSW Steel reports Q1 PAT at Rs 5,900 cr
Board of JSW Steel approves strategic investment of Rs 750 cr in JSW Paints
JSW Steel gains after steel production rises 5% YoY in Aug
-
JSW Ispat Special Products rose 1.05% to Rs 38.35 after the company's crude steel production increase by 43% to 0.14 million tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY22 from 0.10 MT in Q3 FY21.
The steel production is higher by 14% as compared with 0.13 MT produced in Q2 FY22.
JSW Ispat Special Products (formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy) was acquired jointly by a consortium of AION Investments (AION) and JSW Steel through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) in August 2018. JISPL has integrated steel unit at Raigarh and a steel unit in Raipur; both these units are located in State of Chhattisgarh.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 241.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 48.95% YoY to Rs 1407.33 crore in Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU