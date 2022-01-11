Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 FY22 operating revenue rises 22% Y-o-Y

The total operating revenue of Antony Waste Handling Cell (tipping revenue from C&T, mechanical power sweeping and waste processing) for Q3 FY22 grew about 22% Y-o-Y (year-on-year), while remaining stable on a sequential basis.

The total tonnage handled by the collection & transportation business (excluding those projects with fixed shifts/ trips/ households) in Q3 FY22 has reported around 13% growth over Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and around 3% growth sequentially, while total waste processed by the company during Q3 FY22, improved by around 6% Y-o-Y and around 4% sequentially.

Total compost sales during Q3 FY22 stood at 3,144 tons as compared to 2,908 tons in Q2 FY22 and 2,291 tons in Q3 FY21.

The press statement further added that, "With the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron spreading across the country, there has been mixed reports on the impact of the same on businesses. It is too early for us to estimate the impact of this variant on the tonnage that is getting generated from commercial activities in the cities that we provide our services. For now, we have not seen much impact of waste from the residential zones."

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 45.84% to Rs 18.04 crore on 32.62% rise in net sales to Rs 153.50 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Antony Waste Handling Cell provides a full spectrum of municipal solid waste (MSW) services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing, and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities.

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 0.74% to close at Rs 327.75 on BSE yesterday, 10 January 2022.

