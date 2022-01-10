Suryoday SFB rises after recording 27% YoY growth in Q3 advances

Suryoday Small Finance Bank gained 2.64% to Rs 149.80 after the bank's gross advances rose 27% to Rs 4,966 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 3,908 crore recorded in Q3 FY21.

The advances are higher by 11% as compared with Rs 4,470 crore in Q2 FY22.

Total Deposits aggregated to Rs 3,170 crore in Q3 FY22, down 5% YoY but up 1% QoQ.

CASA ratio was 19.2% as on 31 December 2021 as compared with 13.3% as on as on 31 December 2020 and 18.5% as on 30 September 2021.

Collection efficiency for December 2021 was 108%. Collection efficiency (overall) is the amount collected (including arrears, advance collection and collections done in the closed accounts), as a percentage of the total amount due for collection in such month (including the due against gross NPAs).

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is among the leading small finance bank in India in terms of net interest margins, return on assets, yields and deposit growth and had the lowest cost-to-income ratio among SFBs in India in FY2020.

