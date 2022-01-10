Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers director ceases
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 13626.67% in the June 2021 quarter
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs concessional agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers appoints director
KPIT Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Coforge Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2022.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Coforge Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2022.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd crashed 4.62% to Rs 250.9 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41262 shares in the past one month.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd lost 3.31% to Rs 1062.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11748 shares in the past one month.
Coforge Ltd tumbled 3.01% to Rs 5587.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18837 shares in the past one month.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd slipped 2.85% to Rs 606.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24368 shares in the past one month.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd dropped 2.78% to Rs 2745.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15326 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU