Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Coforge Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2022.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd crashed 4.62% to Rs 250.9 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41262 shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd lost 3.31% to Rs 1062.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11748 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 3.01% to Rs 5587.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18837 shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd slipped 2.85% to Rs 606.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24368 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd dropped 2.78% to Rs 2745.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15326 shares in the past one month.

