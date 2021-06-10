Affle India to acquire programmatic mobile marketing company - Jampp

Affle India announced that it has approved 100% acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company.

Jampp is a global platform that started in 2013 in Latin America (LATAM) and its largest teams continue to be based there.

Jampp's programmatic mobile advertising platform is used by leading app marketers to acquire new users and also to drive repeat usage and transactions with existing users. The company's deep focus on leveraging unique contextual and behavioural signals to deliver in-app engagements has helped it to drive incremental growth for top marketers in North America, LATAM, APAC and many other markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)