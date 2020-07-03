JSW Steel achieves crude steel production of 2.96 MT in Q1

JUST IN
JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 2.96 million tons (MT) in Q1 FY21 compared to 3.97 MT in Q4 FY20 and 4.24 MT in Q1 FY20.

Production of flat rolled products was 2.05 MT in Q1 FY21 compared to 2.87 MT in Q4 FY20 and 2.91 MT in Q1 FY20. Production of long rolled products was 0.45 MT in Q1 FY21 compared to 0.95 MT in Q4 FY20 and 1.05 MT in Q1 FY20.

The average capacity utilisation dropped to 76% in June 2020, primarily due to a fall in production at Vijayanagar Works.

