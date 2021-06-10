JSW Steel gains after crude steel production spurts 10% in May

JSW Steel rose 1.91% to Rs 710.30 after the company's crude steel production grew 10% to 13.67 lakh tonnes in May 2021 as against 12.48 lakh tonnes in May 2020.
Production of flat rolled products jumped 10% to 9.99 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products surged 55% to 3.09 lakh tonnes in May 2021 over May 2020.
The capacity utilization remained at 91% in May 2021 as the liquid oxygen supplies were over 30,000 tonnes for medical purposes in May 2021 from the steel complexes of the company across India as against over 20,000 tonnes in April 2021.
On a consolidated basis, JSW Steel reported a net profit of Rs 4,191 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 188 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased 50.7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 26,456 crore during the quarter.
JSW Steel is a flagship company of the JSW Group, an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
