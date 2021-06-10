Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 33.75 points or 1.29% at 2659.67 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, BF Utilities Ltd (up 18.49%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 9.84%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 5%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.93%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.41%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.02%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.88%), CESC Ltd (up 1.98%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.93%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.09%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.31 or 0.34% at 52118.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.25 points or 0.4% at 15697.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 320.51 points or 1.3% at 24912.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.58 points or 1.06% at 7862.26.

On BSE,2074 shares were trading in green, 483 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

