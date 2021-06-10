Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 249.88 points or 1.34% at 18884 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.03%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.93%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.73%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.45%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.29%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.02%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.97%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.8%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.13%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.31 or 0.34% at 52118.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.25 points or 0.4% at 15697.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 320.51 points or 1.3% at 24912.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.58 points or 1.06% at 7862.26.

On BSE,2074 shares were trading in green, 483 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)