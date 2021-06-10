Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 3.56%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.35%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 10.66% over last one month compared to 14.21% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.86% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.56% today to trade at Rs 297.9. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.35% to quote at 2825.19. The index is up 14.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 2.33% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 1.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 76.78 % over last one year compared to the 51.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 10.66% over last one month compared to 14.21% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.86% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3090 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66221 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 322.95 on 09 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 164.6 on 05 Jun 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)