JSW Steel gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

JSW Steel announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench has pronounced the order sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Dolvi Minerals & Metals ('DMMPL' or 'the Transferor Company 1 ') and Dolvi Coke ('DCPL' or 'the Transferor Company 2') and JSW Steel Processing Centres ('JSPCL' or 'the Transferor Company 3') and JSW Steel (Salav) (' JSW Salav' or 'the Transferor Company 4 ') with JSW Steel ("JSW Steel" or "the Transferee Company") and their Respective Shareholders on 06 June 2019 with 'Appointed Date' of 01 April, 2019.
