S Chand & Company gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

S Chand & Company has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under -
Long term bank facilities - CARE A; Stable (Revised from CARE AA-; Stable) Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (Revised from CARE A1+) Proposed commercial paper issue - CARE A1 (Revised from Care A1+)
