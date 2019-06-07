JUST IN
S Chand & Company gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

S Chand & Company has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under -

Long term bank facilities - CARE A; Stable (Revised from CARE AA-; Stable) Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (Revised from CARE A1+) Proposed commercial paper issue - CARE A1 (Revised from Care A1+)

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 18:19 IST

