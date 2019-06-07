CG launches next generation of compact Drives and advance series of products for Industrial Automation

-
Avantha Group Company, CG Power & Industrial Solutions added an array of new compact products to its product basket launching new Emotron VSX and Emotron VSM Series variable speed Drives for critical applications. This newly launched series are not only packed with advanced features but also compact in size. The new drive introduces a breakthrough control technology, developed by CG that brings high performance Motor control to demanding processes used in various industries. The newly launched products cater to the high demand coming from the domestic market.
CG also launched high performance Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) for the automation process and Human Machine Interface (HMI) for an Industrial process.
With the launch of PLC and HMI, CG is to tap the potential of new market for the Automation sector.
VSX and VSM Drives provide significant savings through increased energy efficiency helping drive down utility costs and the reduced need for maintenance minimizing those costs and related downtime costs. The new solution provides greater flexibility, protection, simplicity and savings than traditional solutions.
Emotron VSX Series Drive offers customised solutions for required application in an incredibly compact design with technologically advanced package capable of driving an Induction and Permanent Magnet Motor. The LCD graphical display offers user-friendly interface and set that will make the system up, running on time.
The compact format of Emotron VSM offers flexible installation and the user-friendly set-up means system will be operational in no time. It also offers reliable and cost-efficient operation of pumps, fans and compressors and constant torque applications.
CG EmoSmart series HMI consists of a modern, powerful and user friendly design having high display resolution, large memory and powerful configuration that can easily achieve the human-machine interaction in various fields and industrial automation.
CG EmoLog Series is a high performance type PLC for the automation process. It can be widely applied in manufacturing industries including Special Purpose Machines, textile, chemical fibre, machine tool, cables, food & beverages, packaging, plastic, steel, construction machinery, air conditioner, elevator printing etc.
CG Drives & Automation business offers complete drive solutions that ensure the safe and costefficient operation of demanding industrial applications. CG provides smart solutions to users, operators, system integrators and OEMs around the world wherever there are demanding applications like cranes, water handling systems and material handling systems.
