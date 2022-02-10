JSW Steel Ltd up for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 674.6, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% jump in NIFTY and a 70.99% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 674.6, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17607.35. The Sensex is at 58949.51, up 0.83%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 4.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5985, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

