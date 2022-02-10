Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 16450, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.01% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.44% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16450, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17607.35. The Sensex is at 58949.51, up 0.83%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has slipped around 7.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17860.35, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 449.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

