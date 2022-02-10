TVS Motor Company Ltd stays supported

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 668.65, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% jump in NIFTY and a 6.77% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 668.65, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17607.35. The Sensex is at 58949.51, up 0.83%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11680.15, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 662.75, up 0.51% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% jump in NIFTY and a 6.77% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)