Sarva Yoga gears for an institutional round

Already raised USD 4 mn from global investors at valuation of USD 20 mn

made its foray in Yoga space in 2015 by acquiring stake in Founded by 27 year old the company owned brand yoga presently is a chain of 91 open or under-construction studios. In the most promising advent it partnered with Hotels & Homes, the world's 6th largest chain of hotels, homes, and living spaces, to set-up 500 wellness studios across select Townhouses in Through the partnership with Oyo, will set up wellness studios at select Townhouses. The state of the art studios will become wellness destination for entire neighbourhood and locality. along with its partnership with OYO aims to make holistic experience at townhouse affordable and easy.

The company during the year raised over ~4Mn USD from illustrious list of global investors including David Giampaolo, Mark Mastrov, Jennifer Anniston, Alex Rodriguez, Zumba etc at a valuation of ~20Mn USD. The Angel round concluded with a great response and also included investments from Bollywood like and

Last year in October 2018 the company lauched first ever womens only Yoga center Diva -Yoga in Bandra, in association with Khan. Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Amrita were seen as frequently visiting celebrity customers . in a statement said Yoga is a way of life that motivates you, grounds you, tones you mentally & physically, makes you mindful and invokes a feeling of happiness in you.With the Diva Yoga and Sarva Yoga Studios, and I hope to inspire people to adapt a healthy and a happy lifestyle. Hinting about their digital presence in the future Malaika further added super exciting stuff coming up soon in the digital space

The company has with its dynamic development in the recent past managed to attract enquiries and interests of various institutional investors and is gearing up for an institutional round shortly.

