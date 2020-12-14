JSW Steel update on fund raising plans of its indirect subsidiary, Periama Holdings

JSW Steel announced its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Periama Holdings LLC (issuer), had earlier raised USD 500 million by allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes which guaranteed by the company. The issuer now considering conducting an international offering of US dollar denominated senior notes, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

The additional notes will be fungible with the notes and would be guaranteed by the company. The proceeds of the issue will be used for repayment of part of the existing indebtedness owned to the company including interest thereon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)