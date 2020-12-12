Union Bank of India to issue Tier I bonds up to Rs 1500 cr

-
-
Union Bank of India is issuing Basel III Compliant Perpetual Debt Instruments in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Additional Tier 1 Capital ("Bonds") Series XXVII of Rs. 500 crore with Green Shoe Option up to Rs.1,000 crore (maximum Rs.1,500 crore) on Private Placement basis.
The deemed date of allotment is 15 December 2020.
