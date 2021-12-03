JSW Steel update on restructuring of its US coal operations

JSW Steel announced that as part of the Company's overall efforts to restructure and consolidate its US Coal operations and holding structure, the following step-down subsidiary companies of the Company, operating at West Virginia, USA, have been merged with their respective holding Companies effective 02 December 2021:

1) Keenan Minerals, LLC, R. C.

Minerals, LLC and Peace Leasing, LLC with its Holding Company Purest Energy, LLC

2) Periama Handling, LLC and Rolling S Augering, LLC with its Holding Company Planck Holdings, LLC

3) Prime Coal, LLC with its Holding Company Periama Holdings LLC

The above restructuring and consolidation exercise does not entail any sale of the Company's overseas assets / investments and the Company continues to have the same economic interests in its operations in U. S.

