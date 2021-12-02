TCS ranks #1 in customer satisfaction in Switzerland

Tata Consultancy Services has been voted number one in customer satisfaction in Switzerland, in an independent survey of CxOs of top IT spending organizations.

This is the ninth consecutive year that TCS has taken the top spot with an overall satisfaction score of 81%, compared to the industry average of 74%, reflecting TCS' strong performance across multiple dimensions.

The independent study by Whitelane Research and Navisco AG surveyed more than 120 CxOs and senior decision makers of the top of the top IT spending organizations in the country, representing over 300 contracts with IT service providers.

It evaluated 22 IT service providers over 9 key performance indicators along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation.

TCS took the top position in Service Quality, Account Management, Contractual Flexibility and Business Understanding. By IT domain, the company ranked first in Application Development, Maintenance and Testing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)