Bharat Dynamics signs a contract with Indian Army

For refurbishment of IGLA-1M missilesBharat Dynamics and the Indian Army have signed a contract worth Rs 471.41 crore for refurbishment of IGLA - 1M missiles. After the Refurbishment, a fresh lease of life will be given to the missile for a period of ten years.
