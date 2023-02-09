JTEKT India consolidated net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 471.03 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 0.62% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 471.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 412.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.471.03412.678.149.0039.0538.6719.9621.4114.3914.48

