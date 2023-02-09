JTEKT India consolidated net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 471.03 croreNet profit of JTEKT India declined 0.62% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 471.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 412.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales471.03412.67 14 OPM %8.149.00 -PBDT39.0538.67 1 PBT19.9621.41 -7 NP14.3914.48 -1
