Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 33.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 33.28% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 153.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 134.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.153.33134.4710.478.1117.3413.5812.308.249.176.88

