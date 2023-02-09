JUST IN
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 33.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 153.33 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 33.28% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 153.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 134.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.33134.47 14 OPM %10.478.11 -PBDT17.3413.58 28 PBT12.308.24 49 NP9.176.88 33

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:28 IST

