Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 81.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 81.36% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.420.447.14-9.090.140.620.090.570.110.59

