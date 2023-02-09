JUST IN
Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.08 88 OPM %26.6737.50 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.03 -67

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:28 IST

