ITC allots 26.14 lakh ordinary shares under ESOS

ITC has allotted 26,14,170 Ordinary Shares of Re 1/- each, upon exercise of 2,61,417 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 06 August, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1230,47,30,041/- divided into 1230,47,30,041 Ordinary Shares of Re 1/- each.

