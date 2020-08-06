JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PNB Housing Finance announces change in MD and CEO

Lupin enters into agreement with ForDoz for two complex injectable assets under development
Business Standard

ITC allots 26.14 lakh ordinary shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

ITC has allotted 26,14,170 Ordinary Shares of Re 1/- each, upon exercise of 2,61,417 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 06 August, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1230,47,30,041/- divided into 1230,47,30,041 Ordinary Shares of Re 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 19:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU