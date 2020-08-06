Lupin enters into agreement with ForDoz for two complex injectable assets under development

Lupin announced today that its U. S. based wholly-owned subsidiary Lupin Inc. has entered into an agreement with ForDoz Pharma Corp (ForDoz) for granting Lupin the exclusive rights to market and distribute 2 complex injectable assets in advanced stages of development in the U.

S. and its territories.

The two assets are in the Oncology and Anti-infective therapeutic areas which when approved, will provide affordable alternatives to patients and healthcare professionals.

The assets will be manufactured in ForDoz's U. S. based manufacturing site and ForDoz will be responsible for the development, and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Lupin shall leverage its existing commercial infrastructure for marketing and distribution of the two assets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)