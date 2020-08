With effect from 10 August 2020

PNB Housing Finance announced the appointment of Hardayal Prasad as the new Managing Director and CEO of the Company with effect from 10 August 2020. He will replace Neeraj Vyas who has resigned to the Board as Interim Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from 10 August 2020.

