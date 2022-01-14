Jubilant FoodWorks gallops on stock split plan

Jubilant FoodWorks rose 1.72% to Rs 3985.45 after the company said its board will consider a stock split on 2 February 2022.The board of Jubilant Foodworks will also consider Q3 December 2021 results on 2 February 2022.
Ahead of the announcement, shares of Jubilant Foodworks had fallen as much as 1.52% in mid-morning trade.
On a standalone basis, Jubilant Foodworks' net profit rose 58% to Rs 121.53 crore on 36.65% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1100.72 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Jubilant Foodworks is India's largest foodservice company. It holds the master franchise rights for three international brands, Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Popeyes addressing three different food market segments. The company launched its first homegrown brand - Hong's Kitchen in Chinese cuisine segment & has also begun offering brand-owned ready-to-cook range of sauces, gravies and pastes, 'ChefBoss'. The company also entered into the exciting world of Biryanis with the launch of "Ekdum!".
The company currently operates more than 1,435 outlets for Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Hong's Kitchen and is a market leader in pizza segment. The company has more than 30,000 brand ambassadors committed to deliver value to its customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU