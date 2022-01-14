Jubilant FoodWorks gallops on stock split plan

Jubilant FoodWorks rose 1.72% to Rs 3985.45 after the company said its board will consider a stock split on 2 February 2022.

The board of Jubilant Foodworks will also consider Q3 December 2021 results on 2 February 2022.

Ahead of the announcement, shares of Jubilant Foodworks had fallen as much as 1.52% in mid-morning trade.

On a standalone basis, Jubilant Foodworks' net profit rose 58% to Rs 121.53 crore on 36.65% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1100.72 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Jubilant Foodworks is India's largest foodservice company. It holds the master franchise rights for three international brands, Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Popeyes addressing three different food market segments. The company launched its first homegrown brand - Hong's Kitchen in Chinese cuisine segment & has also begun offering brand-owned ready-to-cook range of sauces, gravies and pastes, 'ChefBoss'. The company also entered into the exciting world of Biryanis with the launch of "Ekdum!".

The company currently operates more than 1,435 outlets for Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Hong's Kitchen and is a market leader in pizza segment. The company has more than 30,000 brand ambassadors committed to deliver value to its customers.

