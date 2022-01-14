Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 1.53%, rises for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 123, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.42% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% gain in NIFTY and a 43.1% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24817.55, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

