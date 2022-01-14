Infosys Ltd spurts 1.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1931.9, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.64% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.03% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1931.9, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18221.7. The Sensex is at 61097.98, down 0.22%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 11.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38607, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1935.4, up 2.02% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 43.64% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.03% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)