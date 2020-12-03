Jubilant Foodworks Ltd extends winning spree

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 2538, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.29% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.95% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2538, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has risen around 17.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31820.25, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2550.7, up 0.16% on the day. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up 60.29% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.95% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 232.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)