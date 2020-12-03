Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 239.25, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% jump in NIFTY and a 19.55% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 30.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.2, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 214.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 239.55, up 2.79% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 18.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% jump in NIFTY and a 19.55% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 78.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

