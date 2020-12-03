MOIL Ltd spurts 3.17%, gains for third straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.5, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.76% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.55% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 138.5, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. MOIL Ltd has risen around 14.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 30.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.2, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

